Ahead of Karnataka polls, Congress plans state-level Chintan Shivir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, Congress is planning to hold a Chintan Shivir at the state level on the same lines as the national level shivir conducted at Jaipur, Rajasthan a few days ago.

The bigger Chintan Shivir was attended by senior party leaders from the state, including Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge and more.

The state-level Shivir will be organised either in Benglauru or Belagavi, and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi has been made in charge. This brainstorming session has been planned to reach the message of the party high command to the last man, sources said.The party has already started the work by holding smaller conventions at the regional level to woo the minority community, while JDS too is targeting the same vote bank. The first such convention was held by the Tumakuru District Minority Congress on Sunday and it was attended by Siddaramaiah. Over the next few days, similar conventions are planned in Kittur-Karnataka, Kalyana-Karnataka, Malnad, Coastal Karnataka and Bengaluru regions.

The party is also holding Na Nayaki conventions, targeting women. It is on the same lines as “Main ladki hoon, main lad sakthi hoon” campaign in Uttar Pradesh that was led by All-India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. It will target the three crore-plus women population in Karnataka that forms a big chunk of voters.

Other than these, smaller workshops for party workers will be held for one to three days. This is part of the “Namma boothu, namma mathadaana’’, where workers will be trained in monitoring each booth. They have to look for people who are anti-ruling party and make them join Congress.