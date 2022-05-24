At Rs 19 crore, a bridge to nowhere in Kumta

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: This is a bridge to nowhere. Constructed at a cost of Rs 19.18 crore to provide connectivity to the residents of remote Bogribail village, this mega-project was to span the Aghanashini river. But though the bridge is complete, it appears that the authorities forgot to build connecting ramps and roads leading to it. Resourceful villagers have now built a temporary ramp with arecanut tree stumps to use it to walk across.

For Jayanth Naik, a villager from Bogribail, life has been nothing but jugglery for the last three years. He goes till the bridge on his bike and parks it under a big tree next to the river. He then climbs the shaky ladder to the 30-foot-tall bridge and walks across to the other side to reach his destination. “This is like a house without a terrace. This bridge is almost of no use as no vehicle can go over it,” he said.

The project was started five years ago to provide connectivity to Bogribail, Uppinnakatte and Aigle Kurve villages across the river by building the bridge and a road. The work was entrusted to the Karnataka Road Development Corporation. “We were taking a roundabout route to reach Honnavar or Kumta, which is 25 km long. This bridge can reduce our travel time, but it will happen only if the road is constructed,” said another resident Praveen Naik.

Ramp washes off every yr

Ironically , the bridge has been completed and painted white for the inauguration, which was to happen two years ago. “People have lost their land for the construction of the road that was to connect the bridge. They have even received the compensation, but the road has become a mirage,” he added. Every year, villagers construct the temporary ramp as it gets washed away in the floods. “When that happens, we go to the bridge on boats,” said Jayanth. Local Kumta MLA Dinakar Shetty blamed the contractors for the delay. “The project did not start for a long time after the foundation stone was laid during the Siddaramaiah regime. I ensured money for the project after our BJP government came to power.

But the process of acquiring the land was inordinately delayed. I had raised the issue in the previous Assembly session. The minister has now said funds will be allocated. The project will be completed,” he said. Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan said, “Special funds have been allocated. Officials have told me the work will be completed soon.”