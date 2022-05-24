Congress picks Nagaraj Yadav, Abdul Jabbar for Karnataka MLC polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress has thrown up two surprising names for the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections — Nagaraj Yadav and Abdul Jabbar, indicating that the party’s formula of backward classes plus minorities has remained unchanged.The name of Nagaraj Yadav, who is Congress spokesman, was initially proposed



for the chairman of the party’s backward cell. But during a meeting with AICC General Secretary (Karnataka in-charge) Randeep Singh Surjewala, there was a hue and cry over backward Yadavas not getting enough representation. Party workers complained that after the exit of former minister A Krishnappa from the party, there has been no representation for Yadavs, clearing the way for Nagaraj.

Abdul Jabbar, who is Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) minority cell president, has already served one term as an MLC. His elevation is to replace CM Ibrahim, who had quit in a huff after being ignored for the position of Council opposition leader. All Muslim MLAs, except Zameer Ahmed, had signed a letter requesting the party to make Jabbar an MLC.

The decision to choose Yadav and Jabbar has come after many twists and turns. Initially, the names of SR Patil, MR Sitaram and Ivan D’Souza were proposed. But there was a fierce standoff between Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar as they wanted their supporters picked. Shivakumar met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday and is said to have raised this issue.

The announcement came on the eve of the last day of filing nominations for the council polls, which are due on June 3. Each candidate requires 29 votes to win. Among frontrunners from BJP are BY Vijayendra, Laxman Savadi, Geetha Vivekananda, M Rajendra, Mahesh Thenginkai, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, MB Bhanuprakash and Siddaraju. The vacancies in the Council are created because of the retirement of Laxman Sangappa Savadi (BJP), Lahar Singh (BJP), R Timmapur (Congress), Allum Veerabhadrappa (Congress), Veena Achaiah (Congress), H M Ramesha Gowda (JDS) and Narayana Swamy (JDS).