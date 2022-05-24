Education-linked rows in Karnataka disturbing: Irish envoy

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With numerous, back-to-back controversies surrounding the schooling system over the last five months, Karnataka’s image has taken a beating internationally. Irish Ambassador to India Brendan Ward told TNIE: “Multiple controversies do nothing positive for Karnataka’s international image. This is one of the most developed states in India. It is one of the richest and has traditionally had very high education standards. Some of the scenes we have seen over the last few months have been quite disturbing.”

This especially does not bode well with the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), where several partnerships are in the making in education, especially higher education. Ward, however, does not believe that the situation is dangerous enough to affect scholarships. “Karnataka remains an attractive destination for international investments as compared to most other parts of the country. Also, every area in the world has its own political problems,” he said.

Recent controversies in the state have triggered reactions from across the world, most notably from the United States Office of International Religious Freedom which had called the row over wearing hijab in schools as a violation of religious freedoms.

But NEP, Ward said, would make international education more accessible to students, especially with transferable credits. “NEP is still in the implementation phase. It will make it a bit easier if credits are transferable, for degree programmes or a semester abroad. A lot of universities already have cooperation agreements with Indian universities and colleges, for shared research projects and exchanges between faculty. NEP will possibly make it easier and more mainstream,” he said.