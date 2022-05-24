Karnataka MLC polls: Three file papers, many back KRRS candidate

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/MYSURU: Three candidates, including sitting BJP MLC Arun Shahapur, filed their nomination papers for the Legislative Council election to the North-West teachers constituency on Monday. NB Bannur, denied a ticket by Congress, filed his papers as an independent, followed by Shahapur and another independent Shikant Patil.

Bannur contested the last election on a Congress ticket but lost by a narrow margin. He is confident of winning now, but has to fight both BJP and Congress candidates.“The candidate elected earlier neither worked for the cause of teachers nor fulfilled any of their demands. The Congress contestant is an outsider and he is not aware of teachers’ issues and demands,” alleged Bannur The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and other organisations have come together to field Prasanna V Gowda from the South Graduates’ constituency. They have planned a show of strength at the Townhall in Mysuru on May 25.

KRRS state president Badahalapura Nagendra said Prasanna will file nomination papers on Wednesday.

They will take out a rally to the regional commissioner’s office after a public meeting, which will be addressed by writer Devanoor Mahadev, Kannada activist Pa Mallesh and others.Claiming that over 47 organisations have extended support to the KRRS candidate, DSS state convener Guruprasad Keragodu said Prasanna will represent all progressive organisations and movements and will win the election.