STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka MLC polls: Three file papers, many back KRRS candidate

Bannur contested the last election on a Congress ticket but lost by a narrow margin.

Published: 24th May 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

The Karnataka Legislative Council in session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/MYSURU: Three candidates, including sitting BJP MLC Arun Shahapur, filed their nomination papers for the Legislative Council election to the North-West teachers constituency on Monday. NB Bannur, denied a ticket by Congress, filed his papers as an independent, followed by Shahapur and another independent Shikant Patil.

Bannur contested the last election on a Congress ticket but lost by a narrow margin. He is confident of winning now, but has to fight both BJP and Congress candidates.“The candidate elected earlier neither worked for the cause of teachers nor fulfilled any of their demands. The Congress contestant is an outsider and he is not aware of teachers’ issues and demands,” alleged Bannur The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and other organisations have come together to field Prasanna V Gowda from the South Graduates’ constituency. They have planned a show of strength at the Townhall in Mysuru on May 25.

KRRS state president Badahalapura Nagendra said Prasanna will file nomination papers on Wednesday. 
They will take out a rally to the regional commissioner’s office after a public meeting, which will be addressed by writer Devanoor Mahadev, Kannada activist Pa Mallesh and others.Claiming that over 47 organisations have extended support to the KRRS candidate, DSS state convener Guruprasad Keragodu said Prasanna will  represent all progressive organisations and movements and will win the election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP MLC polls Karnataka
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp