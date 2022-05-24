STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka to formulate Design Policy: Aswath Narayan

The minister said WDC has extended its support to implement the state design policy and also to integrate 'Design Thinking' as a part of the school and college curriculum in Karnataka.

Published: 24th May 2022 05:32 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for IT/BT and Science and Technology Dr CN Aswath Narayan said that the Karnataka government is set to formulate and implement a ‘Design Policy’ and will host the world’s largest design festival ‘Bengaluru Design Festival’ along with Bengaluru Tech Summit scheduled to be held in November this year. During the meeting with the officials of the World Design Council (WDC), World Design Organisation ( WDO) and UK Design Council in London, he said they will seek inputs from the WDC to come up with a framework and structure. 

The minister said WDC has extended its support to implement the state design policy and also to integrate ‘Design Thinking’ as a part of the school and college curriculum in Karnataka.

The pilot project for the design thinking in school project can be done in selected government schools and based on the impact can scale up the project across the state, he said. The IT department will take the lead to formulate and implement the design policy for the state, he added.  The minister invited the officials to the state for further discussions and proceedings.

