Dr Prabhakar Kore bestowed lifetime achievement award

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Dr Prabhakar Kore, Chairman, KLE Society, Belagavi, was bestowed lifetime achievement award by the Indo-American Press Club, USA, in New York recently. The award was presented to Kore in recognition of his contributions to society and nation-building activities by providing affordable education and health care in North Karnataka and Maharashtra, especially in rural areas.

Dr Prabhakar Kore (second from left) receives the lifetime achievement

award from the Indo-American Press Club, USA

The event was organised by the Press Club of USA at Indian consulate in New York. Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General, Consulate General of India, New York, presented the award to Kore. Bill de Blasio, former Mayor of New York and Pam Kwatra, Indian entrepreneur and member, New York City’s Economic Development Council, were the other guests. Ravishankar Bhooplapur, president of Xavier University, Padma Dr Dattatreyudu Nori, Oncologist and Kamlesh Mehta, chairman of Indo American Press club were present.