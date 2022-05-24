STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka Gandhi to campaign for 2023 Karnataka polls: DKS

 KPCC president DK Shivakumar said on Monday that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign for the party during the 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar said on Monday that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign for the party during the 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka.
“She has agreed to spend time in the state and will campaign during the assembly elections”, he told reporters in New Delhi.

Shivakumar was in the national capital to finalise the party’s candidates for two MLC seats, from the assembly, election to which will be held on June 3, amid speculation of a rift between him and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah. On reports of Priyanka contesting the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka, Shivakumar said the matter did not come up for discussion. 

No decision on Priyanka fighting RS poll from K’taka
 “Everyone wishes that their leaders should come to their state. But nothing has been discussed as of now”, he clarified. During the party’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ held in Udaipur recently, there was a buzz that Karnataka Congress leaders, including Shivakumar, were insisting that Priyanka should contest the RS seat from Karnataka as it would boost the morale of the rank and file of the party ahead of 2023 assembly polls which is crucial for the grand old party.

On the selection of candidates for the MLC seats, Shivakumar said he and Siddaramaiah had presented their opinions before the party high command. “Leaders from minority communities who find it difficult to contest assembly polls will be given preference,” he said. 

