A fight to save temples from submerging

Published: 25th May 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: As a few historical temples in Mundargi are likely to get submerged with the implementation of the Singtalur lift irrigation project, the taluk is witnessing a series of protests demanding that the government take steps to protect the shrines. 

Local MLA Ramanna Lamani has assured the protesters of taking measures to save the temples after holding talks with CM Basavaraj Bommai. Gummagol’s Goni Basaveshwara temple, Bidaralli’s Bidirellamma temple, and Vithalapur’s Rasalinga temples, which were built in the 17th century, are likely to get submerged in the backwaters. Activists, history lovers, and residents of Mundargi taluk are protesting to save them.

The protests began a few years ago, and on Monday some villagers of Bidaralli, Vithalapur, Gummagol, and Mundargi protested in Koppal Circle of Mundargi. “We want to save these temples for our future generation. We are not against the lift irrigation project,” said a resident. Shirahatti MLA Ramanna Lamani said, “I will speak to the CM soon. Residents need not worry about the temples as I am confident of finding a solution at the earliest”.  

