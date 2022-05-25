STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

After supporters lambast BJP top brass, BY Vijayendra on damage control

They even alleged that the high command was using double standards in pointing out examples of dynastic politics.

Published: 25th May 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son and state BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra

Karnataka ex-CM Yediyurappa's son and state BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra (Photo | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Supporters of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra led a scathing attack on social media against the BJP high command on Tuesday, after he missed the MLC nomination, despite his name being proposed by the BJP core committee.

They even alleged that the high command was using double standards in pointing out examples of dynastic politics. As the attack began to magnify, Vijayendra himself had to intervene to control the damage with an appeal on social media, “I would like to convey to all my well wishers that any unnecessary comments on social media and elsewhere not only damage the reputation of our party but also hurt the sentiments of BSY and myself.” 

“BSY has lived a disciplined life imbibed by RSS and dedicated himself for building and strengthening the party in Karnataka. His decades of struggle, blessings of the people, opportunities provided by the party paved the way for him to open the doors for the party in South India and made him CM on four occasions,” he remarked.

He also claimed that the party had encouraged him since he entered politics and suggested to his supporters that power and position are not the ultimate objectives, apparently referring to the MLC nomination and ministerial berth. 

The BJP core committee had shortlisted 20 names for the four MLC seats, with Revenue Minister R Ashoka proposing Vijayendra’s name. But the BJP Central Election Committee did not favour Vijayendra as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was particular about not encouraging family politics, sources said.

This could have an adverse impact on the party as Yediyurappa, who wished to see his son become MLC and join the Bommai cabinet, is upset. Bommai was also in favour of Vijayendra’s nomination but the party high command had made its stand clearduring his last visit to New Delhi, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BY Vijayendra BJP MLC elections Karnataka
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp