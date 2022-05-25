After supporters lambast BJP top brass, BY Vijayendra on damage control

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Supporters of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra led a scathing attack on social media against the BJP high command on Tuesday, after he missed the MLC nomination, despite his name being proposed by the BJP core committee.

They even alleged that the high command was using double standards in pointing out examples of dynastic politics. As the attack began to magnify, Vijayendra himself had to intervene to control the damage with an appeal on social media, “I would like to convey to all my well wishers that any unnecessary comments on social media and elsewhere not only damage the reputation of our party but also hurt the sentiments of BSY and myself.”

“BSY has lived a disciplined life imbibed by RSS and dedicated himself for building and strengthening the party in Karnataka. His decades of struggle, blessings of the people, opportunities provided by the party paved the way for him to open the doors for the party in South India and made him CM on four occasions,” he remarked.

He also claimed that the party had encouraged him since he entered politics and suggested to his supporters that power and position are not the ultimate objectives, apparently referring to the MLC nomination and ministerial berth.

The BJP core committee had shortlisted 20 names for the four MLC seats, with Revenue Minister R Ashoka proposing Vijayendra’s name. But the BJP Central Election Committee did not favour Vijayendra as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was particular about not encouraging family politics, sources said.

This could have an adverse impact on the party as Yediyurappa, who wished to see his son become MLC and join the Bommai cabinet, is upset. Bommai was also in favour of Vijayendra’s nomination but the party high command had made its stand clearduring his last visit to New Delhi, they added.