BJP, Congress face discontent before June 3 MLC poll battle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After BJP and Congress announced their list of candidates for the June 3 MLC elections, there has been discontent among those who did not make it. The leaders who were backing these candidates too are disappointed.

On Monday, Congress announced Abdul Jabbar and Nagaraj Yadav as its candidates. Among the aspirants were VS Ugrappa, Pushpa Amarnath and BL Shankar. There is displeasure over the candidate selection, especially of Jabbar as he will enter the Council for the third time. “Just because they represent a certain community, it does not mean others working for several years are denied a ticket,’’ said a leader.

BJP too is facing discontent for its decision to nominate Basavaraj Horatti from the West Teachers’ constituency. “If a new entrant gets the ticket, why should a common worker work for the party,” a leader asked. Former MLC Mohan Limbikai, a close associate of former CM BS Yediyurappa, who was eyeing a ticket expressed his displeasure.