STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC to govt: Hold ZP/TP poll exercise in 12 weeks

In view of the recent directives of the Supreme Court on conducting elections to the local bodies, the SEC filed a memo to advance the hearing.

Published: 25th May 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Tuesday directed the State Government to complete the exercise of delimitation and providing reservation to Other Backward Classes  in 12 weeks for holding taluk and zilla panchayat polls. Within a week after that, the State Election Commission has to notify the poll process, the court ordered, clarifying that the government should complete the exercise in 12 weeks.  

The court  passed the order after hearing the petition  by  SEC in 2021, questioning the legality of the new law enacted to take away the powers of the commission to carry out the exercise of delimitation, fixing of seats and reservation of seats for TPs and ZPs.  

In view of the recent directives of the Supreme Court on conducting elections to the local bodies, the SEC filed a memo to advance the hearing. Accordingly, the matter was heard and order was passed. Senior Counsel KN Phanindra, representing SEC, drew the attention of the court on the directives issued by the SC recently to complete the election process and also the constitutional mandate on the commission in holding the elections. 

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi submitted that a commission has been constituted in compliance with the directions issued by the top court to recommend reservations for OBC in rural local bodies and hence 12 weeks time was required to complete the exercise of delimitation and providing reservation.    

The petition was filed in December 2021, questioning the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Act, 2021 which came into force from September 18, 2021, when SEC had almost completed preparations to conduct elections to TPs and ZPs across the state. The SEC had notified delimitation of constituencies on March 2021, determination of reservation of seats on April 30, 2021 and published the final voters list in June 2021. 

Contending that the new law  derailed the process already done and could not conduct the elections to TPs and ZPs, the SEC moved the Karnataka High Court questioning the new law in December 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High court
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp