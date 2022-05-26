STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharat Electronics Limited registers 9% growth

Ramalingam said sales from defence business is 88 per cent, and have increased compared to last year (80%).

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bharat Electronics Limited’s (BEL) CMD Anandi Ramalingam said the Navaratna defence PSU had executed major orders such as Long Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, Akash Weapon System, Coastal Surveillance System and others in the financial year 2021-22, while the company’s future thrust areas are Quantum Cryptography, Photonics-based EW Systems, and High-Power Lasers, among others.

Some of the major orders executed during the year include Long Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, Akash Weapon System, Fire Control System, Integrated Air Command & Control System, Advanced Composite Communication System, Integrated Electronic Warfare Suite, and Coastal Surveillance System. 

Noting that the BEL had introduced new products and systems such as Laser Fence System, IR Jammer for Active Tank Protection System,  Ramalingam added, “The company’s future thrust areas are Quantum Cryptography, Photonics-based EW Systems, High-Power Lasers, Geospatial Analytics, Image Profiling using LiDARs, Drone Guard Systems, Intelligent Process Automation, AI-based products, Unmanned Systems, etc.,”

