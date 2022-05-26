Defeat BJP to stop India going Sri Lanka way: Congress

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Congress on Wednesday said India will go the Sri Lanka way due to anti-farmer policies and rampant corruption in BJP. Asking people to oust BJP government both at the Centre and in Karnataka, CLP leader Siddaramaiah said that the BJP is dividing society and threatening peace and harmony. “PM Modi’s misrule has resulted in high inflation, prices of essential commodities rising, high unemployment and problems in the farm sector,” he said.