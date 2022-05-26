STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Defeat BJP to stop India going Sri Lanka way: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday said  India will go the Sri Lanka way due to  anti-farmer policies and rampant corruption in BJP.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Congress on Wednesday said  India will go the Sri Lanka way due to  anti-farmer policies and rampant corruption in BJP. Asking people to oust BJP government both at the Centre and in Karnataka, CLP leader Siddaramaiah said that the BJP is dividing society and threatening peace and harmony. “PM Modi’s misrule has resulted in high inflation, prices of essential commodities rising, high unemployment and problems in the farm sector,” he said.  

