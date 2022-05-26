Karnataka HC quashes KPSC order on job applicant

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has come to the rescue of an applicant whose candidature was rejected by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) for Motor Vehicle Inspector’s post on the basis of a wrong report issued by the Medical Board, Bowring Hospital, that the candidate suffered from colour blindness and was half centimeter shorter than the prescribed height.

A division bench of Justice B Veerappa and Justice S Rachaiah directed KPSC to reconsider the petitioner’s claim for the Motor Vehicle Inspector post, as he had fulfilled the eligibility of minimum physical standard test under the rules with regard to height and vision, as per the report submitted by Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, based on the directions of the court.

The court also said it was high time the state government appointed a permanent Medical Board to ensure transparency in the selection process, instead of giving KPSC a free hand to choose a Medical Board and experts for recruitment.

“When this court appointed the Medical Board, Minto Hospital, the report is in favour of the petitioner which clearly indicates that the Medical Board, Bowring Hospital, is not discharging its duty properly. Innocent people like the petitioner have to suffer and it is high time the state government prescribes a particular Medical Board for examining candidates...” the court observed.

