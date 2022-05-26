KPCC gen secy Kavitha Reddy lashes out at top brass for ignoring women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The newly-appointed general secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Kavitha Reddy lashed out at her party for not giving tickets to women for the Council elections. “It is disturbing that 50 per cent of the population is ignored’’ she said.

In a viral video message, she said this is not for the first time, but the third instance, where women’s representation in the Council is ignored. She predicted that the party will not announce a woman candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls too.

“This has disappointed many women party workers and it has been conveyed to party leaders. Every time, there is some reason to not give tickets to women. When we ask for tickets for MLA elections, they say we don’t have winnability or resources. For MLC polls, they say they are committed to give tickets to certain people based on caste,” said Kavitha, who was among the aspirants for the June 3 MLC polls. She said,



“Even in local body elections, women reservation is restricted to the wife or sister or daughter of netas. This is why women in ULBs are not reaching the Assembly or Council.”