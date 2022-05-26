STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

KPCC gen secy Kavitha Reddy lashes out at top brass for ignoring women

In a viral video message, she said this is not for the first time, but the third instance, where women’s representation in the Council is ignored.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kavitha Reddy

Kavitha Reddy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The newly-appointed general secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Kavitha Reddy lashed out at her party for not giving tickets to women for the Council elections. “It is disturbing that 50 per cent of the population is ignored’’ she said.

In a viral video message, she said this is not for the first time, but the third instance, where women’s representation in the Council is ignored. She predicted that the party will not announce a woman candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls too. 

“This has disappointed many women party workers and it has been conveyed to party leaders. Every time, there is some reason to not give tickets to women. When we ask for tickets for MLA elections, they say we don’t have winnability or resources. For MLC polls, they say they are committed to give tickets to certain people based on caste,” said Kavitha, who was among the aspirants for the June 3 MLC polls. She said,

“Even in local body elections, women reservation is restricted to the wife or sister or daughter of netas. This is why women in ULBs are not reaching the Assembly or Council.”  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPCC Kavitha Reddy Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly elections
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp