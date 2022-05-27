STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CID grills ADGP Paul in PSI recruitment scam

Paul was ADGP, Recruitment, when the examinations were held in October last year for the post of 545 PSIs. Over 54,000 candidates had appeared for the examination across Karnataka.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Prime accused in the PSI CET scam Divya Hagaragi being taken by CID sleuths to her residence and Jnana Jyoti English Medium School for a spot visit

Prime accused in the PSI CET scam Divya Hagaragi being taken by CID sleuths to her residence and Jnana Jyoti English Medium School for a spot visit. (Photo| EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The former police recruitment chief in Karnataka, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amrit Paul was on Wednesday and Thursday questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the infamous police sub-inspector recruitment scam in which around 60 people including two police officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), one inspector, other police personnel and 22 candidates, who had cleared the examination have been arrested. Paul was ADGP, Recruitment, when the examinations were held in October last year for the post of 545 PSIs. Over 54,000 candidates had appeared for the examination across Karnataka.

When asked, Paul told The New Indian Express, that the “CID wanted to understand the whole process of police recruitment; from notification to declaration of results. On Wednesday, the Director General of Police, CID had requested me to explain the entire process to the investigating team,” said the ADGP. He added that he had spent a couple of hours on Wednesday evening and Thursday with the CID.

“They may call me again because recruitment is a complex process and they need to understand it properly to take the investigation forward,” said Paul. He was transferred and posted as ADGP, Internal Security Division (ISD) after the scam broke out. The government had annulled the PSI recruitment following which some successful candidates went to court to seek legal recourse.

Rs 30-80L sought from candidates

The CID had registered a case on the directions of the Home Minister Araga Jnanendra after some unsuccessful candidates alleged large-scale rigging of the exams. A candidate, who had answered only 12 questions worth 31.5 marks had obtained 120 out of 150 marks. According to sources, money ranging between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 80 lakh was reportedly demanded from the candidates. Kalaburagi was the epicentre of the scam after most of the rankers have emerged from one examination centre run by a former local BJP leader Divya Hagaragi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSI recruitment scam
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp