Congress treats Siddaramaiah as adopted son: CM Ibrahim

By Express News Service

MYSURU: JDS state president CM Ibrahim has charged that the Congress treats Opposition leader Siddaramaiah as an adopted son. Ibrahim, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, said all is not well in the Congress camp and the grand old party’s culture can’t be changed.

Launching the election campaign of JDS candidate Ramu from the South Graduates constituency here, he said the BJP rule will end in nine months and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy will return to the chief minister’s office. “My prediction about H D Deve Gowda becoming Chief Minister in 1996 and Siddaramaiah in 2013 had come true,” he reminded people.

“The JDS is like a family that has an emotional bonding across the state. The party has every strength to take any decision but the same is not possible by Narendra Modi nor Sonia Gandhi. Deve Gowda knows the pulse of the state and knows which crop should be grown but Modi is unaware of things. It’s unfortunate that there is rampant corruption in the government contrary to the Prime Minister’s claim of na khaunga na khane dunga (neither I will take bribe nor allow my colleagues to take the same),” he said.