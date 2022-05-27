Dalit youth murdered in Karnataka's Kalaburagi over interfaith love affair

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A youth belonging to the Dalit community was murdered by the brother of the Muslim girl with whom he was in love. While the murder took place on Wednesday, it came to light on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kamble (25). He was working as a cook at a canteen in Wadi Railway station.

Police sources said that Vijay Kamble had an affair with a Muslim girl for over 5 years. However, her family was opposed to the affair and had warned Vijay a few years ago. They had even manhandled the youth in this connection. Since Vijay was the only son to his parents, he was advised by his parents to keep away from the girl. However, Vijay was not able to sever ties with her.

On Wednesday evening, when Vijay Kamble was sitting with one of his friends Raghavendra in the premises of railway station, two persons emerged out of nowhere and attacked Vijay with lethal weapons before fleeing from the place. Vijay died on the spot. His parents have lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

Additional SP Prasanna Desai has said that police have arrested Shabuddin who is the brother of the woman and his friend Nawaz on Friday for murdering Vijay.

Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge visited Vijay's house on Friday and consoled his mother. He said the social welfare department will award a compensation of Rs 4 lakh while he will convince the municipal administration to allot a house for the family.