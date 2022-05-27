DK Suresh urges Bommai to take up polls for farmer societies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urging him to ensure that elections are held to farmer societies, or Krishik Samajas. In his letter, Suresh said Krishik Samajas have been carrying on with elected representatives, who were elected about 13 years ago when the BJP was in power during 2008-2013.

He said legitimate elections need to be held because it will enable them to set up systems that are necessary for the farmer groups to function. “Farmer groups that are struggling to avail of facilities, such as friendlier loans and better markets will continue to suffer for want of a proper platform to redress their grievances. And if the government ensures that elections are held, these issues can be redressed,” he wrote.