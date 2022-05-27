STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

DK Suresh urges Bommai to take up polls for farmer societies

Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urging him to ensure that elections are held to farmer societies, or Krishik Samajas.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh

Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urging him to ensure that elections are held to farmer societies, or Krishik Samajas. In his letter, Suresh said Krishik Samajas have been carrying on with elected representatives, who were elected about 13 years ago when the BJP was in power during 2008-2013. 

He said legitimate elections need to be held because it will enable them to set up systems that are necessary for the farmer groups to function. “Farmer groups that are struggling to avail of facilities, such as friendlier loans and better markets will continue to suffer for want of a proper platform to redress their grievances. And if the government ensures that elections are held, these issues can be redressed,” he wrote. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Suresh Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp