Rajnath Singh in Karwar naval base, to go on submarine ride Friday

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at the Karwar naval base on a two-day visit on Thursday where he was received by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar. Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, and Rear Admiral Atul Anand, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area, were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh cited the recent stand off with China and mentioned how the Armed forces have kept the PLA at bay and said that this has enhanced the pride of the country and the world has now sensed the ability of the nation. “I have been to the USA, where I met the US Chief of Naval Staff, who expressed his wish to cooperate and co-ordinate with India. You (armed forces) are primarily responsible for it,” he said.

Mentioning that the world has started taking India seriously in recent years, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this and said that everyone wants to be associated with India. Singh will experience a submarine ride on Friday and visit other facilities in the naval base.