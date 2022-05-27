‘Third force’ to be ready by Vijayadashami: KCR

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Telangana Chief Minister and patriarch of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy have announced that the third force as an alternative to the BJP and Congress will take concrete shape by Vijayadashami (October 5) this year.

In a major push to forming this alternative force, KCR called on 89-year-old former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda at his residence on Thursday afternoon for a luncheon meeting followed by a closeddoor interaction which included the ex-PM’s son Kumaraswamy and grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Sources present at the closeddoor meeting said, “broadminded discussions” on wideranging topics pertaining to political developments across the country were discussed among the four. Apart from that, KCR and Gowda are said to have discussed the developments in Karnataka over the last six months, especially about the communalisation and polarisation happening in the state.

“We exchanged views on various topics of national importance. It was a candid and cordial meeting,” Gowda said after the meeting. KCR, on arrival, clasped Gowda’s right hand with both of his own and bowed his head in reverence while Kumaraswamy, grandson Nikhil and the others looked on even as the Telangana CM presented the former PM a bouquet.

KCR was accompanied by TRS Rajya Sabha member Santhosh Kumar, besides MLAs Jeevan Reddy, Jajula Surendra, Krishnamohan Reddy and Rajendra Reddy. Noted actor-turned politician Prakash Rai alias Prakash Raj’s was also present as he has been working closely with the TRS lately, sources said. While Gowda, who has good equations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appeared to be his own self, Kumaraswamy seemed more excited by the proposition of the third alternative force.

‘Wait for 2-3 months, India will change’

The latter even stated that the new alternative force that KCR is trying to shape up is necessary to “save the country”. KCR arrived at the Gowda residence in South Bengaluru at 1.20 pm, after which the meeting over lunch and after continued until 4.45 pm. It was after the meeting that KCR and Kumaraswamy addressed the media outside to announce the Vijayadashami deadline — the first time that a deadline has been set for the third alternative force, which is planned to include a range of regional like-minded parties including TRS, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, among others.

However, KCR said: “Do not expect now for any sensational news … wait for 2-3 months … There is going to be a change at the national level, and none can stop it. India will change. It has to change. We have to rise above the ‘isms’…”

Meanwhile, one source privy to the closed-door meeting, informed that Presidential elections also came up for discussions, during which KCR is said to have asked Gowda to take the lead for the alternative force. He reportedly also suggested his candidature for Presidential elections as the incumbent President, Ram Nath Kovind’s term ends July end. However, sources close to top JDS leadership denied it.