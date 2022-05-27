Two killed for ‘honour’ in Telangana, Karnataka

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 20-year-old woman was brutally killed by her family members in Nagalkonda village of Narnoor Mandal in Adilabad district allegedly after her interfaith marriage. Her parents slit her throat with a knife while she was sleeping late on Thursday night. The victim, P Rajeswari has recently married a youth who belongs to a minority community.

Police detained her parents after registering a case of murder against them. The victim and the youth were in a relationship for quite some time now and about two months ago they went to Maharashtra where they got married against the wishes of her parents.

Her family members found her after searching for her in the neighbouring state and brought her back home. A few days ago, the families of both the boy and the girl placed the issue before village elders where it was decided that it would be better in the interest of both the families that they break up. After that, the girl’s parents took her home though she insisted that she wanted to live with her husband. For the last two days, fierce arguments took place between the girl and her parents who felt that if they allowed her to live with her husband, they would lose their face in the village and that no one would show them any respect anymore.

Speaking to TNIE , Narnoor circle inspector K. Prem Kumar did not commit himself that it was a case of honour killing and that they were still looking for a motive. Meanwhile, her body has been sent to the government hospital at Utnoor for a post-mortem examination.

At Narnoor police station, the girl’s parents had already lodged a complaint of kidnap against the girl’s husband which is under investigation.

SC youth murdered over ‘love affair’

KALABURAGI: in a suspected case of honour killing, a 25-year-old youth was hacked to death at Wadi railway station here in the district recently. The youth, belonging to an SC community, was courting a Muslim girl and the brother of the latter has been arrested along with his friend over the charges of murder.

The deceased Vijaykumar Kamble of Bheem nagar in Wadi town was a cook at the canteen at Wadi railway Station. He was in an affair with a Muslim girl Parvin (name changed) for over five years. The family members of the girl who were against their relationship had even warned and manhandled Kamble asking him to stay away from her a few years back.

They had also advised him to severe the ties as he was the only issue to his parents to avoid consequences in the future, but to no avail. On Wednesday evening, Kamble was with his friend raghavendra at the railway station, when two persons attacked him with lethal weapons and fled from the spot. raghavendra tried to shift Kamble to a hospital, but the latter had succumbed to the injuries on the spot. The youth’s parents have lodged a complaint at Wadi police station against the family members of the girl, with reghavendra as eyewitness to the murder.

Additional SP Prasanna Desai told TNIE, “Shabuddin (the girl’s brother) and his friend nawaz have been arrested for murder. Both murder and caste abuse cases have been registered against them”. Chittapur MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge called on the parents of the deceased on Friday and consoled his mother.

“Social welfare department has provided a compensation of `4 lakh and will prevail upon the local body to allot a house to the family,” said Priyank. Priyank clarified that ‘it is purely an issue between two families and no communal colour should be given to the incident”.

When his attention was drawn towards BJP leaders statements that Dalits were targeted, Priyank said “BJP is ruling both the State and the central governments. it is the responsibility of the state government to investigate the case”.