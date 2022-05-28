25 firms show interest in investing Rs 65k crore in Karnataka: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 25 companies have committed to invest at least Rs 65,000 crore in the state, generating employment opportunities to lakhs of people, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Friday, after returning from Davos. He said neither communal issues nor infrastructure woes had any impact on investors as they have immense confidence in Karnataka. “Karnataka has not lost nor will it lose,” he asserted. The interest shown by many companies is the result of the state government’s progressive policies and incentives for industrialisation.

A conducive ecosystem for investment, forward-looking policies, technology, availability of skilled human resources, research and development base, incentives for entrepreneurs and availability of land have enabled Karnataka to gain the confidence and trust of investors, Bommai said. The government will provide better infrastructure and ensure ease of doing business for investors. Many of these companies have also shown interest in investing in other parts of the state, not just Bengaluru, he added.

In the recent past, many prominent personalities, including Telangana IT-BT Minister Rama Rao, had pointed to lack of infrastructure and communal issues in Karnataka. Asked if these had any impact on investors, Bommai said no. On the recent floods bringing Bengaluru to a standstill and its effect on investors, he said when it rains, floods are common in every metro city.

This will not hinder any company from investing in the city and state, he added. “Ahead of the Global Investors Meet and Tech Summit, both of which will be held in Bengaluru, we will provide all infrastructure. We have already started with an action plan and constituted the task force. Under the Nagarothana scheme, we have released Rs 6,000 crore. We will start work this month and over the next 18 months, works will be completed. The state has approved Rs 1,600 crore for the storm water drain work too,” he added.

Bommai said Karnataka is playing a major role in the post-Covid economic recovery of the country. “The world is looking at India as a major economic power. Companies have evinced interest in investing in hydropower, aerospace, renewable energy and other sectors. Focused sessions were held on climate change and renewable energy at Davos,” he added.

He said the state government is committed to provide better infrastructure and to simplify procedures and policies to raise the level of ease of doing business. Investors, especially in sectors that will define the future like defence, technology, semiconductor and others, are looking only at Karnataka for investment. “You cannot compare Karnataka with any other state,” he added. He said Axis Bank has been requested to be the anchor bank for Sthree Shakthi self-help groups to provide loans and other services and join hands with the state government in its programme for economic empowerment of women.

STATE EXPECTING `5L CR INVESTMENT DURING GIM: NIRANI

Industries Minister Murgesh Nirani said Karnataka is expecting over Rs 5 lakh crore investment at the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM). Leading industrialists are keen to make investments in the state, he said. “The three-day GIM will be held in Bengaluru as per schedule from November 2 to 4 this year. Many of the world’s leading industrialists have shown a keen interest in making investments in the state,” he added.