Is RSS originally from India, asks Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As there is a controversy over inclusion of RSS founder KB Hedgewar’s speech in Class 10 textbook, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Friday asked, “Are RSS people native to India? Are Aryans native to this country? It is Dravidians who are originally from this country.”

At an event on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said, “Rohit Chakratirtha has been given the responsibility of schoolchildren’s textbooks. I have never seen anything more unwise. Chakratirtha has removed portions on the iconic patriot Bhagat Singh and replaced them with a Hedgewar’s speech. If anyone questions this, they say leave this country of ours. Who has to leave the country? Is RSS originally from this country?”

He said, “RSS is scared of real history. They know what will happen if ordinary people come to know the true history. This is why history is being deceptively distorted." He said Nehru had the courage to sit in Parliament and listen to Opposition parties. “Does Prime Minister Narendra Modi have that courage? The government has completely failed.” Reacting, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “The CLP leader does not know facts or is trying to please Rahul Gandhi and appease Muslims.’’

SIDDU DEMANDS JUDICIAL PROBE

Bengaluru: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urging him to order a judicial inquiry into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam. Siddaramaiah demanded that a sitting High Court judge should head the investigation and the ministers against whom there are allegations should be dropped from the cabinet immediately. The CID, which is probing the case, has not taken note of the serious allegations made against the ministers, but notices have been issued to Congress legislators who spoke about the scam, the former CM said. The CID probe is an eyewash and a judicial probe has to be ordered to bring out the truth, he added.

