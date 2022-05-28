STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Is RSS originally from India, asks Siddaramaiah

Chakratirtha has removed portions on the iconic patriot Bhagat Singh and replaced them with a Hedgewar’s speech.

Published: 28th May 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders offer floral tributes to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 58th death anniversary in Bengaluru on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As there is a controversy over inclusion of RSS founder KB Hedgewar’s speech in Class 10 textbook, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Friday asked, “Are RSS people native to India? Are Aryans native to this country? It is Dravidians who are originally from this country.”

At an event on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said, “Rohit Chakratirtha has been given the responsibility of schoolchildren’s textbooks. I have never seen anything more unwise. Chakratirtha has removed portions on the iconic patriot Bhagat Singh and replaced them with a Hedgewar’s speech. If anyone questions this, they say leave this country of ours. Who has to leave the country? Is RSS originally from this country?”

He said, “RSS  is scared of real history. They know what will happen if ordinary people come to know the true history. This is why history is being deceptively distorted." He said Nehru had the courage to sit in Parliament and listen to Opposition parties. “Does Prime Minister Narendra Modi have that courage? The government has completely failed.” Reacting, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “The CLP leader does not know facts or is trying to please Rahul Gandhi and appease Muslims.’’ 

SIDDU DEMANDS JUDICIAL PROBE
Bengaluru: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urging him to order a judicial inquiry into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam. Siddaramaiah demanded that a sitting High Court judge should head the investigation and the ministers against whom there are allegations should be dropped from the cabinet immediately. The CID, which is probing the case, has not taken note of the serious allegations made against the ministers, but notices have been issued to Congress legislators who spoke about the scam, the former CM said. The CID probe is an eyewash and a judicial probe has to be ordered to bring out the truth, he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Aryans RSS Dravidians
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp