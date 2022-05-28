Karnataka HC asks govt to implement ICDS scheme

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC on Friday directed the state government to take necessary steps to implement the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS) without delay. The court also directed that supply of food products, without following specifications and standards as per revised nutrition and feeding norms, should be suspended with immediate effect and supply of quality nutrition as per government order dated May 5, 2021, and circular dated July 2, 2020, should be ensured by the state government.

There are more than 50 lakh ICDS beneficiaries in the state. A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar pronounced the order, which was reserved after hearing the petitions filed by Sangeeta Gadagin from Bagalkot and two others, with regard to implementation of ICDS in the state. Noting that the circular and government order indicate that they were issued in conformity and pursuant to the National Food Security Act, the court observed that withdrawal of the circular and order by passing the impugned orders will delay implementation of ICDS in the state.

In order to ensure uninterrupted quality supply of the menu of food items, the state government is directed that, if the parties fail to perform their obligation, the final products as specified in the contract should be procured at a competitive rate and supplied to Anganawadi centres, the court said.

