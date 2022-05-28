STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka MLC polls: Seven MLCs elected unopposed, BJP leads

Friday was the last date for the withdrawal of nominations for the elections to the council by the members of the Legislative Assembly scheduled to be held on June 3. 

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All seven candidates -- four from the BJP, two from Congress and one from the JDS -- in the fray for the biennial election to Karnataka Legislative Council were declared elected unopposed on Friday. Former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, BJP president of state SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Hemalatha Nayak, S Keshavaprasad from the BJP, former chairman of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation M Nagaraju Yadav and president of KPCC’s minority cell K Abdul Jabbar of Congress and former MLC T A Saravana of the Janata Dal (Secular) were elected.  

Friday was the last date for the withdrawal of nominations for the elections to the council by the members of the Legislative Assembly scheduled to be held on June 3. However, the election was a mere formality as it was a foregone conclusion that these candidates will be elected as each candidate needs 29 votes to get elected as a council member.  The council election was necessitated as the term of seven members -- Laxman Savadi and Lahar Singh of BJP, Allum Veerabhadrappa, Veena Achaiah and Ramappa Timmapur of Congress and Narayana Swamy and H M Ramesha Gowda JD(S) -- will end on June 14.  

