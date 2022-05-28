Monsoon late this year, to hit Karnataka on June 5

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Onset of the most awaited southwest monsoon has been delayed due to various reasons. The monsoon, which was to hit the mainland on May 27, with an error of plus or minus four days, has been delayed by another 4-5 days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

“If the monsoon hits Kerala on June 1, it will hit coastal Karnataka and parts of south interior Karnataka on June 5, and by June 10, it will cover the entire state. But it seems the date of onset of the monsoon could be further delayed,” IMD-Bengaluru officials said.

The official said the parameters required for declaration of the monsoon have not been met. This includes westerly windstorms at a speed of 45 kmph above mean sea level, rainfall in at least 70 per cent of the area (Kerala has 14 stations) measuring up to 2.5mm, and outgoing long wave radiation should be less than 400 watts.

Scientists are keeping track since May 10, and conditions were looking favourable for the onset, but formation of local systems and heavy downpour in most parts of Karnataka over the past week have led to a further delay. Cylone Asani was earlier proving fruitful in drawing monsoon winds, but now that has also been delayed, the official said.

There are two branches of the southwest monsoon -- Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. There is a delay in the Arabian Sea branch, however, rainfall has advanced towards Sri Lanka side. The equatorial wind flow from the northern hemisphere needs to be persistent for the timely onset of monsoon, the official explained. Along with thundershowers, monsoon showers in June will be near normal, as per the weather department forecast.