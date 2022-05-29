STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt can take call on writer’s request: Rohith Chakratirtha

Published: 29th May 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Karnataka government’s textbook revision committee chairman Rohit Chakrathirtha on Saturday clarified that it is up to the government to take a call on the request of noted writer Devanuru Mahadeva to remove the works of the latter included in the Class 10 Kannada text book.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Amritha Bharatige Kannadarati programme organised by the administration ahead of India’s 75th anniversary of the independence, he said the committee has done its job and the revised books are already available for students.

On the inclusion of Keshav Baliram Hedgewar’s speech, Rohit defended that the RSS founder was a freedom fighter who fought against the British as a member of the Aanusheelana Samithi in Bengal province.

“How many people know that he was with the Congress before independence and even conducted the organisation’s Nagpur session in 1921. He never took the side of any political outfit until his death,” he said. “When Mahatma Gandhi dropped the non-cooperation movement mid-way, Hedgewar broke up from Gandhi,” he added.

He also defended writer Chakravarty Sulibele as the latter is an authority on the history of Bhagat Singh.

