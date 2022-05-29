STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Govt aiming for Hindu Rashtra: Activist Mihir Desai

Published: 29th May 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Hindutva, saffron flag

Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Human rights lawyer and senior advocate Mihir Desai, who represented Father Stan Swamy among others, said on Saturday that the current regime has a three-fold objective, one of which is establishing a Hindu Rashtra.

At the first National Conference for the All India Lawyers’ Association for Justice here on Saturday, he said, “The present government, as well as previous governments, have been authoritarian with many cases of victimisation, police violence, communal violence and lack of accountability. But the current one has a three-fold objective that of establishing a Hindu Rashtra, pushing of a highly centralised state and development of a strong security state that is answerable only to the Centre.”

His address, ‘Countering the Fascist Assault: Role of the Legal Community’, went into numerous topics on judiciary tendencies to swing towards majoritarian party, recent controversies and the passing of laws marginalising religious and ethnic minorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Rashtra Mihir Desai BJP
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp