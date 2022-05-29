Govt aiming for Hindu Rashtra: Activist Mihir Desai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Human rights lawyer and senior advocate Mihir Desai, who represented Father Stan Swamy among others, said on Saturday that the current regime has a three-fold objective, one of which is establishing a Hindu Rashtra.

At the first National Conference for the All India Lawyers’ Association for Justice here on Saturday, he said, “The present government, as well as previous governments, have been authoritarian with many cases of victimisation, police violence, communal violence and lack of accountability. But the current one has a three-fold objective that of establishing a Hindu Rashtra, pushing of a highly centralised state and development of a strong security state that is answerable only to the Centre.”

His address, ‘Countering the Fascist Assault: Role of the Legal Community’, went into numerous topics on judiciary tendencies to swing towards majoritarian party, recent controversies and the passing of laws marginalising religious and ethnic minorities.