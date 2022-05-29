Historians call for conservation of dolmens in Chikkanahalli

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Encroachment of land, removal of the stones for construction work and treasure hunting activities have led to the destruction of the dolmens at Chikkanahalli village of Molakalmuru taluk in Chitradurga district. The mega dolmens, a type of stone monuments, are from the Stone Age, and are found in Chikkanahalli.

It is learnt that prehistoric people who lived in the Stone Age set up habitats in these surroundings and used this place for cremation. People who are constructing houses are using these slabs and stones. O Obanna, a history lecturer at SJM First Grade College, Rampura, said, “We have been continuously demanding that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI ) conserve these dolmens. No action has been taken in this regard.” Historian and senior epigraphist Dr B Rajashekharappa said that the historic structures should be conserved for future generation.