STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Historians call for conservation of dolmens in Chikkanahalli

The mega dolmens, a type of stone monuments, are from the Stone Age, and are found in Chikkanahalli.

Published: 29th May 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Dolmens of the stone age in Chikkanahalli village of Molakalmuru taluk in Chitradurga

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Encroachment of land, removal of the stones for construction work and treasure hunting activities have led to the destruction of the dolmens at Chikkanahalli village of Molakalmuru taluk in Chitradurga district. The mega dolmens, a type of stone monuments, are from the Stone Age, and are found in Chikkanahalli.

It is learnt that prehistoric people who lived in the Stone Age set up habitats in these surroundings and used this place for cremation. People who are constructing houses are using these slabs and stones. O Obanna, a history lecturer at SJM First Grade College, Rampura, said, “We have been continuously demanding that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI ) conserve these dolmens. No action has been taken in this regard.” Historian and senior epigraphist Dr B Rajashekharappa said that the historic structures should be conserved for future generation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chikkanahalli Chitradurga
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp