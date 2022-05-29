Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Bommai’s home turf Haveri likely to be delayed further?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever since Haveri, the home district of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, was finalised to host the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, there have been many hurdles to the premier literary meet, including two years of the Covid pandemic. Though the dates for the Sammelana have already been finalised, the Kannada Sahitya Parishat has proposed to postpone it to November as the schedule clashes with Pitrupaksha, considered inauspicious. The previous 85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana was held in Kalaburagi in February 2020 just before the onset of Covid. It was then decided that the next edition would be held at Haveri. In January 2021, the Parishat executive committee chose Kannada poet Doddarangegowda to preside over the Sammelana.

But due to subsequent Covid- related restrictions and lockdown, it has been postponed several times. It was decided to be held in January 2022, but was put off to March and then to May. Finally last month, Bommai announced that the meet would be held from September 23 to 25 this year. As it is happening in Haveri, Bommai has taken a special interest in the event, and advised organisers to make it environmentally friendly.

But there seems to be a problem again with the dates, as Parishat president Mahesh Joshi has written to Bommai and Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar, urging them to postpone the Sammelana to November 2022, which is also the Kannada Rajyotsava month. Sunil Kumar said that based on the sentiments of the local people and organisations, who feel holding the event during Pitrupaksha is not appropriate, Joshi wrote the letter. “The chief minister will take the final decision,” he added. But not many are happy with the postponement.

Sources at the Parishat said, “It is already more than two years since the event has been organised. Even if we do it in September, it will be more than two-and-a-half years and if it is put off, it will be close to three years. It amounts to insulting our language.” Joshi told The New Sunday Express that the dates of the Sammelana in September clash with the mela by the local Sirigere Mutt which is one of the biggest events in the region. “The mutt seer requested me to organise the Sammelana on other dates.

Also, some pointed to it being the Pitrupaksha month. Monsoon will still be in full swing in September and it may not be the right time to organise the event. We have suggested November 11 to 13. November 11 is also Kanaka Jayanthi and Kanakadasa was from Haveri. Also November 12 and 13 is the second Saturday and Sunday which makes it easy for people to attend.”