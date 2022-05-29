STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nehru was weak PM, didn’t protect country against China: Bommai

His comment on Nehru and Modi had sparked a controversy with BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and party general secretary CT Ravi, criticising Siddaramaiah.

Published: 29th May 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday termed former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru a weak Prime Minister and said he cannot be compared with the present PM Narendra Modi.

“Nehru did not take appropriate action to defend the borders when China invaded India. But Modi strongly protected India when China attacked us,” he said, responding to Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramiah’s comment that there is no comparison between Modi and Nehru.

Bommai said, “Modi did not compromise with Pakistan, and preserved Indian unity and integrity. He has made India stronger. He certainly cannot be compared with Nehru.” He slammed Siddaramaiah for his comments against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and asked the opposition leader to declare whether he is a Dravidian or Aryan first.

On the death anniversary of Nehru on Friday, Siddaramiah had criticised textbook committee chairman Rohith Chakratheertha for including RSS Founder KB Hedgewar’s speech in Class X textbook.

“If anyone questions this, they say leave this country of ours. Who has to leave the country? Is RSS originally from this country,” he had asked. His comment on Nehru and Modi had sparked a controversy with BJP leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and party general secretary CT Ravi, criticising Siddaramaiah.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah asked why were BJP leaders answering when he raised questions about RSS. “RSS claims it is an organisation that safeguards Hindus, but in reality, it is backing a political party,” he stated. 

He said RSS leaders, instead of practising “remote control” politics, should contest polls. “Let me see which one wins -- communal forces or secular forces,’’ he added.

Siddaramaiah said that when he questioned blind beliefs in Hinduism, he was termed an anti-Hindu. But such queries were raised by Swami Vivekananda and Kanakadasa too. He asked why people from a particular caste are made office-bearers in RSS and why Dalits and backward class people are not included.

