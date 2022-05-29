Pressure on Karnataka govt to act against pro-Maharashtra activists in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The state government is under pressure to initiate stringent action against pro-Maharashtra activists who attacked a wedding party at Dhamne, near Belagavi, over the issue of playing Kannada songs. Several leaders, including opposition leader Siddaramaiah, have raised their voice in this regard.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Boralingayya said, “The police officials visited the spot and the situation is under control. Eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident and police have been deployed to maintain law and order in the village.”

Several people, including the groom, were injured when a group of pro-Maharashtra activists attacked a wedding party where Kannada songs were being played to entertain the guests on Thursday.

According to sources, several incidents of harassment of Kannadigas have been taking place at Dhamne for a long time, but neither the police nor the district administration acted in time to initiate action against the culprits. Action Committee of Kannada Organisations president Ashok Chandargi held the state government directly responsible for anti-Karnataka activities along the borders.

“The government did not take the issue seriously. An exclusive minister for boundary disputes should be appointed by the government to prevent anti-Kannada acts on the border. The Border Protection Committee should also be shifted from Bengaluru to Belagavi so that strict measures are taken to prevent such activities,’’ said Chandargi.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested eight accused in the case. Two more accused are at large and the police have launched a manhunt for them.