Will not tolerate vandalism against Kannadigas: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the government will not tolerate any acts of vandalism against Kannadigas.

“Stringent action will be taken against those who torment Kannadigas in Karnataka,” he warned. Bommai told reporters on Saturday that those trying to take law into their hands would be dealt with seriously. The police are taking appropriate action. Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti activists in Belagavi assaulted members of a wedding procession for playing Kannada songs.

On the textbook review committee including many portions triggering a controversy, the chief minister said he would discuss it with Education Minister BC Nagesh. Suitable action will be taken after ascertaining facts, he added.

On opposition commenting on Peer Pasha Dargah and Anubhava Mantapa, he said issues like these are not resolved through statements. They are resolved through records and documents. “I will seek a report on the issue,” he added.

Reacting to the Hijab issue that resurfaced in Mangaluru, Bommai said it has been resolved at a Syndicate meeting through deliberations. “The Karnataka High Court has delivered its verdict on the Hijab issue. Everyone should obey its orders,” he advised.