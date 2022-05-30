STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP is not a political asylum: Former Karnataka IPS officer Bhaskar Rao

AAP has proved that  free power to residents and quality education is not a big deal as there is no lack of resources, but change in administration is important, he said.

Published: 30th May 2022

Former Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao

Former Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  To overcome its urban centric party tag, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has embarked on its pan Karnataka campaign of connecting with the rural populace from here on Sunday by holding a brainstorming session.

"AAP is not a political asylum for leaders from other parties to join us. We want the common people to get elected and hence have started strengthening the party across the state," said AAP leader Bhaskar Rao.

He stressed that given the good governance by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the replication of the same in Punjab by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the party is having a cascading effect elsewhere. "A survey has revealed that 42 per cent people in India want Kejriwal to be the Prime Minister next," he said.

AAP has proved that  free power to residents and quality education is not a big deal as there is no lack of resources, but change in administration is important, he said. "We will allot ten villages to four of our workers and they will conduct the status survey of each village," said AAP district president BL Vishwanath.
 

