Black ink thrown on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru, three detained

Reacting to the incident, Tikait alleged that the ink attack on him was in connivance with state government. "Local police is responsible for it and it happened due to the connivance of government."

Published: 30th May 2022 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait's face was smeared with black ink by a youth at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Miscreants on Monday threw ink on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during an event organised by a farmers' organisation at the Gandhi Bhavan here.

Soon after the incident, clashes took place between the organisers and the miscreants leading to both sides attacking each other with plastic chairs.

Reacting to the incident, Tikait alleged that the ink attack on him was in connivance with the state government. "The local police is responsible for it and it happened due to the connivance of the government," Tikait told reporters.

Later, three persons have been detained for throwing black ink at Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at an event in Bengaluru, Karnataka, said officials from High Grounds Police Station.

Black ink was seen on his turban, face, Kurta, and green shawl around his neck.

