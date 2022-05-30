STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Denied Rajya Sabha nomination, miffed Mukhyamantri Chandru quits Karnataka Congress

Chandru wrote a letter on Saturday to KPCC president DK Shivakumar, marking a copy to his sympathiser and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah, in which he cited personal reasons for his resignation.

Published: 30th May 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress leader Mukhyamantri Chandru

Karnataka Congress leader Mukhyamantri Chandru (Photo| IMDb)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Miffed over not being selected for either the MLC or the Rajya Sabha nominations, veteran actor-turned-politician Mukhyamantri Chandru resigned from the primary membership of the Congress. After the Congress came to power in 2013, he had joined the party in 2014.

"I had joined the Congress with an objective to serve people. I am content that I have done my duty sincerely. I am resigning from the primary membership. I express my gratitude to all those in the party who supported and loved me," he said, adding that the question of him taking charge of the KPCC cultural wing president does not arise.

Sensing that he may quit the party, Shivakumar had tried to placate him with the cultural wing president post on Friday. According to sources, he was eying the MLC post in 2020. Now for the June 3 MLC and June 10 RS polls from the assembly, he was aspiring to be the Congress nominee but his hopes were shattered as the party high command selected M Nagaraju Yadav and Abdul Jabbar, and is likely to nominate incumbent Jairam Ramesh for the RS seat, sources added.

"I will not join any political party and wish to travel the state highlighting issues related to language, the region and the border. I will campaign against candidates of all the three major parties in the 2023 assembly polls as all of them are hopeless for the state," he told TNIE.

