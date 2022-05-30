For 100 per cent results tag, 'problem' students forced to take TC in Karnataka

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With many schools boasting of 100 per cent results in the recently held SSLC examinations, it seems to be an open secret that some schools try to ensure this by removing 'problem' students.

Voice of Parents Association state secretary PE Chidanand told The New Indian Express that it is common to see students, who who had been studying at the same school from LKG, are eventually told to take transfer certificates (TCs) in Class IX to avoid messing with the school's 100 per cent pass rate.

"A lot of parents have complained about schools not paying attention to students unless they are gifted or doing well. Once 'non-performing' students reach Class IX, school managements force parents to take the TC because institutions don’t want to spoil their reputation," he said.

Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAMS) General Secretary D Shashi Kumar said it is a common problem. "Schools have all the authority to hold back students if they have not been making an effort to study and have failed multiple exams. However, there is a recurring issue of schools issuing TCs to preserve their 100 per cent pass rates in the SSLC exams. It is a completely unacceptable practice," he added.

"Schools are basically charging high fees from parents, but are not providing quality education to students. If children are doing well, schools encourage them. But no care is taken for students who are struggling throughout their schooling. They are asked to leave only at Class 9," said Chidanand.