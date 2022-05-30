Writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa asks Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to intervene in textbook row

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Renowned writer and former chairman of the state textbook committee, Baraguru Ramachandrappa, on Sunday advised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to intervene in the row over the revision of certain syllabus for textbooks in Karnataka.

Addressing media persons, he said the committee has dropped many topics and included some without substantiating the reason for excluding or including them. "During my tenure as chairman, I too had excluded some topics. However, I had substantiated the reason for dropping and including the topics," he said.

He also said the present revision should be thoroughly investigated. The textbook committee has dropped topics written by many renowned writers of Kannada and included others. This unhealthy practice should be stopped, he added. Unless the CM intervenes, the issue will not get settled.