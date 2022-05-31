STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 VCs from UK to visit Karnataka in June

Published: 31st May 2022 06:17 AM

Representational image | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following his visits to the United Kingdom and Davos, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the aim of these trips was to help with the internationalisation of higher education in Karnataka. “We are making efforts to keep the momentum of growing higher education institutions (HEIs ) of Karnataka to be at global standards,” he told reporters on Monday.

As part of his trips to the UK, the minister said, “The outcomes of these meetings are a visit from the team of 20 VCs from the UK to explore collaboration opportunities in June, and a team of HEIs will visit in September, focusing on skill education collaboration,” he said. The collaborations will involve an exchange of faculty and students as well as development of infrastructure and research capabilities, he said.

