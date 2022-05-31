30 Covid orphans get PM Cares cards in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After an announcement last year that Covid orphans would be cared for and protected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference and interacted with states and district administrations to launch the PM Cares For Children Scheme. He also interacted with families of Covid victims.

After the conference, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath handed over beneficiary certificates to family members of children who lost their parents to Covid-19. Manjunath told TNIE that a few beneficiaries had spoken to PM Modi. A comprehensive package for such children includes Rs 5lakh health insurance cover, and ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 was also given, he said.

“The children will be empowered with education and equipped with financial support. A sum of Rs 10 lakh was deposited and accounts opened, and post office cards were also handed over. Once they attain the age of 18, they are entitled to a monthly stipend from the interest accrued on Rs 10 lakh, and at the age of 23, they can claim the amount,” Manjunath said.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in each state was tasked to identify the children and the District Magistrate made a quick assessment and cleared the files. The beneficiaries were also given a login to check and track their entitlements, he added.

SYSTEM IN PLACE

Across the country, 9,041 Covid orphans were identified across 31 states and UTs. From Bengaluru Urban, 30 children are covered under the programme. Each district has to appoint a senior officer to resolve grievances, and if issues are not solved, the District Magistrate has to intervene. In case the issue remains pending, it will be escalated and the Women and Child Development Ministry will take it up.

EXPENSES AND FEES

Ramesh P, who lost his brother Harish, a single parent, to Covid-19, takes care of his 4-year-old nephew. “The CWC follows it up frequently, in case school fee is an issue, it interferes and ensures that Rs 10,500 gets deposited in the children’s account for expenses once in three months,” Ramesh said.