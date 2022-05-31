STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goodbye Mr Ravi Kumar, say CM Bommai, ministers to outgoing chief secy

Published: 31st May 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai greets Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seldom does the cabinet speak of officers and in glowing terms. Yet on Monday as the cabinet met, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other ministers praised Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar for his excellence.

Kumar, apparently uneasy with all the attention, was nodding in acknowledgement, while Bommai and his cabinet colleagues lauded him saying how accessible he was and how proactive he was. They said Kumar paid great attention to detail while executing projects.

Kumar took over as chief secretary from TM Vijay Bhaskar in January last year. Earlier, he had served as assistant chief secretary when BS Yediyurappa was the CM. Many ministers personally thanked Kumar and wished him well for the future.

