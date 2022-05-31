STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police must probe antecedents of attackers, says ‘smeared’ Rakesh Tikait

KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who met Tikait, attacked the BJP government.

Published: 31st May 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

An unidentified person throws ink on BKU Spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during an event at Gandi Bazar, in Bengaluru, Monday (Photo | Shriram BN)

BENGALURU: After some protesters threw ink at his face and hit him with a mic, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday demanded an investigation into the attack and appealed to the police to probe the background of the attackers.

Tikait told The New Indian Express, “This is the first time I have been attacked during a press conference. We were having a question-and-answer session and all of a sudden a man came and attacked. It was a conspiracy to kill. There should be a thorough probe of people who have been caught. It is up to the police now”.

He said that while one man walked towards the podium and attacked him with a mic, another smeared ink and shouted “Modi, Modi”. “Maybe two to four people were there and they were arrested.”Tikait, anticipating the mic hitting his head, blocked and injured his hand. It was a superficial injury and he was taken by his supporters to Bowring Hospital later for a checkup as this is a medico-legal case.

When the media informed Tikait during the press conference that the deputy commissioner of police confirmed the attackers being associated with a pro-Hindu group, he said farmers too are Hindus. He expressed displeasure over attempts to divide farmers along the lines of religion.The daughter of legendary farmer leader Dr Nanjundaswamy, Chukki Nanjundaswamy, said various farmer organisations will protest on Tuesday.

DKS meets Tikait
KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who met Tikait, attacked the BJP government. “Tikait is a farmer and national leader. It is a failure of the state government. BJP has to keep its outfits under control as the image of the state and country is being damaged.”

