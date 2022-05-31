STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stage set for International Yoga Day, Bommai tells PM Modi

The PM will interact with the beneficiaries of nearly 16 schemes and programmes spanning nine Ministries and Departments of the Centre on Tuesday.

Published: 31st May 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a video conference with CM Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the preparations for the International Yoga Day in Mysuru on June 21 as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ this year. The PM is set to participate in the Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru.

During the video conference, the CM informed Modi that all preparations have been completed to conduct the Yoga day in a big way at Mysuru Palace premises. “All the preparations have been completed. The stage is set to conduct the International Yoga Day in a big way at the Mysuru Palace premises,” Bommai told the PM.

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of schemes
The PM will interact with the beneficiaries of nearly 16 schemes and programmes spanning nine Ministries and Departments of the Centre on Tuesday. The national-level event, named “Garib Kalyan Sammelan”, will be held at Shimla on May 31 2022 where he will directly interact with beneficiaries. 
PM will also release the 11th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi amounting to more than Rs 21,000 crore.

