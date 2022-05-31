STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Villager fights off leopard in Mandya

He sustained bruises and injury marks all over the body and suffered major injuries to the head that required ten stitches.

Published: 31st May 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MANDYA: A man, who was attacked by a leopard in a sugarcane field in his village, managed to stave off the animal and save his life. The incident happened at H Hosuru village in Maddur taluk of Mandya on Monday, and the survivor, Jagadish (48), is now recuperating at a private hospital.

“The incident occurred around 6.30 pm when I was passing through the sugarcane field. A leopard attacked me from nowhere and tried to drag me away. I tried to save myself and fought back, soon after which it ran away. Upon hearing me screaming, villagers who were present near the fields, rushed to my rescue and got me admitted to the hospital,” said Jagadish.

He sustained bruises and injury marks all over the body and suffered major injuries to the head that required ten stitches. Villagers claimed that over the last three to four days, leopards have been sighted in Kenbootanagere and Hosahalli. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mandya leopard
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp