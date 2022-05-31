Villager fights off leopard in Mandya

By Express News Service

MANDYA: A man, who was attacked by a leopard in a sugarcane field in his village, managed to stave off the animal and save his life. The incident happened at H Hosuru village in Maddur taluk of Mandya on Monday, and the survivor, Jagadish (48), is now recuperating at a private hospital.

“The incident occurred around 6.30 pm when I was passing through the sugarcane field. A leopard attacked me from nowhere and tried to drag me away. I tried to save myself and fought back, soon after which it ran away. Upon hearing me screaming, villagers who were present near the fields, rushed to my rescue and got me admitted to the hospital,” said Jagadish.

He sustained bruises and injury marks all over the body and suffered major injuries to the head that required ten stitches. Villagers claimed that over the last three to four days, leopards have been sighted in Kenbootanagere and Hosahalli.