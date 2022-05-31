We’ve our own calculations to win second Rajya Sabha seat: DKS

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress’ decision on Monday to field veteran leader and former union minister K Rahman Khan’s son Mansur Ali Khan as its second candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls is giving jitters to JDS, which was looking at winning a seat with the help of surplus votes from Congress or BJP.

Late on Monday evening, BJP announced the name of former MLC Lehar Singh Siroya as its third candidate, further dashing the chances of JDS. “We have our own calculations and the last time, we did not field a candidate against former prime minister H D Deve Gowda as a mark of respect. All the three parties have a shortage of votes for the fourth RS candidate. Some discussions were held which we will not reveal,” said KPCC president DK Shivakumar, hinting at some drama in the days to come.

Highly-placed sources in JDS said that Gowda spoke to both AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting them to avoid a contest for the fourth RS seat that could lead to horse trading. The candidature of Khan, who missed the MLC nomination, came about as some Congress leaders insisted on his name to show the party’s commitment to the minority community.

Congress has 69 MLAs and the support of an independent, Sharath Bache Gowda, taking the numbers to 70. With 46 MLAs casting their votes to the first nominee Jairam Ramesh, Khan will be left with 24 votes. He will be short by 22 votes as a candidate requires the support of 46 MLAs to get elected.

Khan said, “I will ask for a conscious vote of fair-minded constituents and our leadership would talk to the JDS leadership.”

JDS has 32 MLAs and is short of 14 votes. JDS is likely to field former Rajya Sabha member Kupendra Reddy, who called on Shivakumar and leader of opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad on Sunday seeking Congress support. But with Khan and Lehar Singh in fray, Reddy’s chances look bleak. Lehar Singh will be short of 16 votes after the after electing its first nominees -- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and actor Jaggesh. BJP has 122 members in the Assembly.

JDS is expected to take a decision at its legislature party meeting on Tuesday morning just hours before the deadline for filing nominations for the RS polls ends. The deadline to withdraw the nominations is June 3 and with both Congress and BJP fielding additional candidates, a high-voltage drama is in the offing.