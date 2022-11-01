Home States Karnataka

Despite ‘steps’, one more leopard run over on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

However, autopsy report revealed that it died around 3 am by coming under a speeding four-wheeler.

Published: 01st November 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Carcass of the eight-year-old male leopard found on the highway stretch at Kempanahalli

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The construction of underpasses and overpasses on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to protect animals from coming under the wheels of speeding vehicles seem to be going in vain as yet another leopard was killed by an over-speeding vehicle on the highway.

The carcass of the eight-year-old male leopard was found on the highway stretch at Kempanahalli which connects Ramanagara. According to forest department officials, the animal was found dead by passersby at 6 am.

However, an autopsy report revealed that it died around 3 am by coming from a speeding four-wheeler. According to forest department officials, this is the third such incident on this stretch in the last six months and the first after the newly-constructed highway was thrown open for the public. The forest department has now sought permission from the state government and the highway authority to put up signages and boards warning people about the movement of animals.

The earlier two incidents happened at Myaganahalli and near Ramanagara vulture sanctuary. Officials said the aim of the highway is to cut the travel time for commuters to two hours and to address the animal issue, signages and boards have been put up.

Mocking this, a forest department official said, “We did not know animals could read and write. If that is the case then this leopard was not well-educated. There are eight reserve forests around the expressway, apart from Ramanagara vulture sanctuary and a portion of Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. Now the road has been constructed and barricaded in patches. So, all we can hope is that animals adjust in course of time, but until then how many lives will be lost, one will only have to count.”

Conservationists and forest officials point out that the population of leopards has increased in the reserve forests and buffer zones. The department is counting at least three cattle killed by leopards in Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Magadi and other surrounding areas. Signages cautioning wildlife presence are put on Nice Road connecting to Bannerghatta Road and Kanakapura and NH- 207 on Kanakapura Road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway leopard
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp