Karnataka: Cabinet expansion soon, 10-11 new faces may come in

The state cabinet is likely to be expanded and reshuffled soon, with the Assembly polls just six months away.

Published: 01st November 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the Assembly on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state cabinet is likely to be expanded and reshuffled soon, with the Assembly polls just six months away. It is said that a large number of ministers could be designated to party work, while new faces will replace them. There have already been complaints that some districts are over-represented, while others do not have any representation.

Sources said the cabinet will be expanded as soon as the green signal comes from the party's high command. For the record, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already sought time and central leaders are expected to meet him soon. A source said 10-11 new faces could be inducted, while many non-performing ministers would be dropped.

But no one knows when the list will be approved by the high command. Bommai is holding a whole host of portfolios as the departments of deceased ministers too have gone to him.  He has not been able to do justice to these portfolios as he is extremely busy.

A BJP MLC said, “When a ministry is under the chief minister, it means that it is not being supervised effectively and it is on ‘auto pilot’. The chief minister cannot spare time for all meetings and due to his heavy workload, it is impossible for the ministry to be supervised effectively.’’

BJP national general secretary, state in-charge, Arun Singh was not available for comments as he is busy with other programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A minister said the cabinet expansion is imminent, but when is the question?

When Bommai took over from Yediyurappa, he formed the cabinet, but it has been 16 months and there is a great expectation to bring in some new faces. In the meantime, the list of aspirants has only grown longer. Also, Yediyurappa, after being elevated to the parliamentary board, will try to get his loyalists in, as well BL Santosh.

