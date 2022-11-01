Karnataka: Govt closing Indira Canteens, says DSK

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The opposition Congress on Monday accused the State Government of closing Indira Canteens, the subsidised food canteens started during the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said the government is closing 40 canteens and asked his party workers to stage protests wherever they are being closed. He was addressing Congress workers after paying tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

Shivakumar said the government should not close the canteens as autorickshaw drivers, labourers and the poor get food for Rs 10. The BJP government can start its programmes and not stop any pro-people programmes started when the Congress was in power, he said.

“Indira Canteens must be allowed to operate. We will get a report from all the district presidents and workout details to protest against their closure,” he added.

He dared the CM to form a panel to probe into all cases even, including those that were reported when Congress was in power. Shivakumar hit out at the government for its failure to fill potholes on Bengaluru roads.

